Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Merrie Monarch 2023: Thousands flock to Hilo for hula, culture ... and shopping

The craft fair at the Merrie Monarch Festival was packed on Wednesday as dancers prepared to...
The craft fair at the Merrie Monarch Festival was packed on Wednesday as dancers prepared to kick off performances.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of hula enthusiasts have converged on Hilo for the 2023 Merrie Monarch Festival as dancers prepare to take the stage Wednesday for the much-loved Ho’ike night.

Ho’ike is the only non-competitive night of the festival. And this year will be particularly special, paying homage to the festival’s humble roots and strong tradition of cultural preservation as the event marks its 60th anniversary.

Here’s how to watch the 60th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on air and online

As was clear by the crowds at the festival’s Hawaiian Arts Fair, shopping is also an important part of the event.

Attendee Willow Buffett said she came for the hula, but was definitely going to leave with full bags.

“I’m excited! It’s the most crowded I’ve ever seen it,” she said.

CONTINUING COVERAGE
After big win in 2022, Kauai halau prepares for their return to Merrie Monarch stage
After a 10-year hiatus, Merrie Monarch Festival’s coronation ball returns in grand style
WATCH: KGMB archives capture highlights of Merrie Monarch in the 1980s
As Merrie Monarch Festival marks 60 years, early participants recall its humble beginnings

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth told HNN Sunrise that the festival is an important economic boon for Hilo.

“This is a huge week, 60th year,” Roth said. “We’ve been looking a lot at sustainability. For us, sustainability is the ability to keep our keiki here. ... Our culture is one of those anchors that really keep us here.”

Coverage of Hoike night kicks off at 7 p.m. on K5 and online.

Special Section: Merrie Monarch Festival

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: ‘Horrific’ chemical attack that left woman with severe burns wasn’t random act
One Archer Lane maintenance fees
Owners at Honolulu condo reeling after steep increase in maintenance fees
Jordan Mineshima Jr.
Man arrested after allegedly trying to bring firearm into Honolulu courthouse
After a re-review, the city says the home at 1532 Hanai Loop's floor area that "exceeded a...
City revokes building permit for property flagged by lawmakers as illegal ‘monster home’
Surfer Mike Morita remains hospitalized after suffering a shark bite over the weekend.
Family: Surfer battled with shark in the water after severe bite

Latest News

K5 - SHNN Live Stream
SOTR Merrie Monarch 2023
VIDEO PLAYLIST: Sunrise goes ‘On the Road’ to Hilo for Merrie Monarch 2023
SOTR Merrie Monarch: Celebrating 60 years of the Merrie Monarch Festival
SOTR Merrie Monarch: Celebrating 60 years of the Merrie Monarch Festival
SOTR Merrie Monarch: Kauai's Halau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leina'ala returns to the big stage
SOTR Merrie Monarch: Kauai's Halau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leina'ala returns to the big stage