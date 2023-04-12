Merrie Monarch 2023: Thousands flock to Hilo for hula, culture ... and shopping

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of hula enthusiasts have converged on Hilo for the 2023 Merrie Monarch Festival as dancers prepare to take the stage Wednesday for the much-loved Ho’ike night.

Ho’ike is the only non-competitive night of the festival. And this year will be particularly special, paying homage to the festival’s humble roots and strong tradition of cultural preservation as the event marks its 60th anniversary.

As was clear by the crowds at the festival’s Hawaiian Arts Fair, shopping is also an important part of the event.

Attendee Willow Buffett said she came for the hula, but was definitely going to leave with full bags.

“I’m excited! It’s the most crowded I’ve ever seen it,” she said.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth told HNN Sunrise that the festival is an important economic boon for Hilo.

“This is a huge week, 60th year,” Roth said. “We’ve been looking a lot at sustainability. For us, sustainability is the ability to keep our keiki here. ... Our culture is one of those anchors that really keep us here.”

Coverage of Hoike night kicks off at 7 p.m. on K5 and online.

