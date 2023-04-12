MMA is huge in Hawaii. Lawmakers are looking for a way to make it even bigger

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has its share of notable mixed martial artists and some of the biggest MMA fans.

That’s part of the reason lawmakers are considering establishing a Combat Sports Commission in Hawaii.

They hope it will attract more mixed martial arts events to the state — like the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a multi-billion-dollar company.

“I think it’s great. I’ve been a lifelong UFC fan, on top of fighting for the organization for many years,” said Kendall Grove, a former UFC fighter. “So, seeing them come here would be a dream come true.”

Grove, a Maui native, has been a professional fighter for decades.

He has competed in the UFC and was the winner of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 3.

Grove is now giving back and training potential future UFC champions. He hopes lawmakers will realize the benefits in bringing UFC to Hawaii.

“Right now, the market is booming, and there’s a lot of great fighters here in the state of Hawaii and in the South Pacific. So, bringing the UFC here would be awesome. Would be one of the biggest shows that they have, I think,” Grove said.

On top of a commission, Senate Bill 1027 would provide regulation of combat sports and appropriate funds.

It would fall under the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

But the agency is against it.

The DCCA says funding a commission would be much more costly than administering the already-existing MMA Program.

“Each licensee would have to assume these costs. Currently, there are 150 total licensees with active licenses. They would be responsible for paying on average $2,819 to fund a commission,” DCCA Communications Officer William Nhieu said, in a statement.

In addition, DCCA said it is not sure a commission would actually bring more MMA events to the state.

“The issue at hand remains lack of venues where promoters feel would be able to accommodate the audiences they wish to have,” Nhieu stated.

