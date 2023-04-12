Healthier Hawaii: Health challenges facing Native Hawaiians

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Merrie Monarch week and we want to talk about some of the health challenges facing Native Hawaiians.

Dr. Leimomi Kanagusuku, a family medicine physician at Pali Momi Medical Center, talks about some of the major health concerns and non-medical factors disproportionately impacting Native Hawaiians.

She also provides some simple steps that can help prevent chronic diseases and build a healthier lifestyle.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

