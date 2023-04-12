Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: Health challenges facing Native Hawaiians

Dr. Leimomi Kanagusuku, family medicine physician at Pali Momi Medical Center, talks about some of the major health concerns facing Native Hawaiians.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Merrie Monarch week and we want to talk about some of the health challenges facing Native Hawaiians.

Dr. Leimomi Kanagusuku, a family medicine physician at Pali Momi Medical Center, talks about some of the major health concerns and non-medical factors disproportionately impacting Native Hawaiians.

She also provides some simple steps that can help prevent chronic diseases and build a healthier lifestyle.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

