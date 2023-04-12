Hawaii family’s huge collection of shells from around the globe is up for sale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special shell collection is up for bid on Oahu.

A family from St. Louis Heights is putting their enormous shell collection up for sale.

Judi Breisch said her father starting bringing the shells home decades ago and estimated there were at least 10,000 items in the collection – some from as far away as Okinawa, Japan and Taiwan.

After Breisch’s father died, the family said they are ready to say goodbye to the shells that have been beloved treasures to their ohana.

“I have a scar here on my chin because I was running after my dad once and fell and of course, the little shell times hit my chin,” Breisch said. “I think things like that just made a little bit bittersweet, I think in terms of sorting through them, but at the same time it was just a lot of fun to see them all again.”

She added, “Our family collected them, love them and enjoy them and I am happy thinking that there are other people who will be able to enjoy them too.”

Click here for the online auction. Bidding ends on Thursday, April 13.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.