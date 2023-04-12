Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii family’s huge collection of shells from around the globe is up for sale

A family from St. Louis Heights is putting their enormous shell collection up for sale.
A family from St. Louis Heights is putting their enormous shell collection up for sale.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:58 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special shell collection is up for bid on Oahu.

A family from St. Louis Heights is putting their enormous shell collection up for sale.

Judi Breisch said her father starting bringing the shells home decades ago and estimated there were at least 10,000 items in the collection – some from as far away as Okinawa, Japan and Taiwan.

After Breisch’s father died, the family said they are ready to say goodbye to the shells that have been beloved treasures to their ohana.

“I have a scar here on my chin because I was running after my dad once and fell and of course, the little shell times hit my chin,” Breisch said. “I think things like that just made a little bit bittersweet, I think in terms of sorting through them, but at the same time it was just a lot of fun to see them all again.”

She added, “Our family collected them, love them and enjoy them and I am happy thinking that there are other people who will be able to enjoy them too.”

Click here for the online auction. Bidding ends on Thursday, April 13.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: CrimeStoppers Honolulu)
Suspected teen accused in Waikiki sand sculpture vandalism arrested
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Man suffers shark bite while surfing at Kewalo Basin
‘Scary’: Surfer seriously injured after suffering tiger shark bite off Kewalo Basin
Surfer Mike Morita remains hospitalized after suffering a shark bite over the weekend.
Family: Surfer battled with shark in the water after severe bite
Police: ‘Horrific’ chemical attack that left woman with severe burns wasn’t random act

Latest News

After an extended pandemic pause, one of the state's most prestigious canoe races is coming...
Prestigious canoe race gears up for return after pandemic pause, but not without hurdles
After a re-review, the city says the home at 1532 Hanai Loop's floor area that "exceeded a...
City revokes building permit for property flagged by lawmakers as illegal ‘monster home’
Halau Ka lei Mokihana O Leina'ala prepares for Merrie Monarch 2023.
After big win in 2022, Kauai halau prepares for their return to Merrie Monarch stage
A brightly colored mural now covers tagging in East Honolulu.
These volunteers are fighting graffiti with paintbrushes and a cultural message