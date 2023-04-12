First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds persist today, ease up slightly on Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure system far north of the state will produce breezy to locally strong trade winds through Wednesday . This high will then weaken from Thursday through Saturday producing more moderate trade winds across the island chain. Shower activity will favor windward and mountain locations, especially during the overnight and early morning hours each day through Saturday. As winds veer southeasterly early next week, shower chances will decrease a bit before increasing again by mid-week as another low develops to the northwest of Kauai and slowly passes by just north of the island chain.

The north swell will be dropping today while east-facing shores surf may approach High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels. A small, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell is scheduled to arrive late this week.South shores will remain small.

