DOT temporarily opens Zipperlane to all vehicles to alleviate gridlock
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Zipperlane is temporarily open to all vehicles to help clear eastbound traffic on the H-1 Freeway Wednesday morning.
Officials said the Zipperlane would be open through 9:30 a.m. regardless of occupancy.
According to authorities, multiple lanes were closed on the H-1 Freeway eastbound near the Kaahumanu overpass due to an “injured person on the freeway.”
HPD also told us there was a second crash in the same area but it has been moved to the shoulder.
As of 6:45 a.m., all lanes have been reopened.
No word yet on the extent of the injures. We’ve reached out to Emergency Medical Services and are waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
