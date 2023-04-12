Tributes
DOT temporarily opens Zipperlane to all vehicles to alleviate gridlock

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Zipperlane is temporarily open to all vehicles to help clear eastbound traffic on the H-1 Freeway Wednesday morning.

Officials said the Zipperlane would be open through 9:30 a.m. regardless of occupancy.

According to authorities, multiple lanes were closed on the H-1 Freeway eastbound near the Kaahumanu overpass due to an “injured person on the freeway.”

HPD also told us there was a second crash in the same area but it has been moved to the shoulder.

As of 6:45 a.m., all lanes have been reopened.

No word yet on the extent of the injures. We’ve reached out to Emergency Medical Services and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

