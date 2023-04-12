Alarming figures show Hawaii set new record last year for fentanyl drug overdoses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Synthetic opioids killed a record number of people in Hawaii last year, according to newly-released state Health Department figures. Statewide, fentanyl is likely linked to at least 60 deaths.

Officials say that’s a preliminary number is expected to climb as more of last year’s autopsy reports are finalized.

So far, death certificates show men made up just over 75% of last year’s deadly overdoses.

HNN learned the vast majority were between 20 and 65 years old.

While the age range for those men was broad, no particular age group stood out.

As for where these deadly overdoses are occurring, officials say about half happened on the Neighbor Islands.

The spike in overdoses comes a worrisome increase in fentanyl abuse in the islands.

Experts say the opioid is one of the most powerful drugs ever created.

According to the DEA, a deadly dose equates to just a few specks of powder tinier than the tip of a pencil.

And nowadays, fentanyl is turning up in unexpected places. Oftentimes, it’s unknowingly mixed in with other drugs like counterfeit prescription pills, meth, cocaine and heroin.

“You never know what you’re taking,” said Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Director Gary Yabuta. “And that’s the scary part. Because fentanyl is lethal.”

The preliminary data from the state Health Department shows there were at least 220 deadly drug overdoses last year in Hawaii. That number will likely rise as labs finalize the remainder of last year’s toxicology reports.

“I would predict that it will be over 300 at the end when we have final coding,” said Dan Galanis, state epidemiologist. That would be the highest number ever recorded since DOH began tracking fatal overdoses in 1999.

Officials say the vast majority of overdoses are linked to methamphetamine.

But health officials say the 60 overdose deaths last year linked to synthetic opioids (likely fentanyl) highlights a disturbing trend. Over the past five years, fatal fentanyl overdoses have increased 400%.

“There are more fatal overdoses for Neighbor Islands than you would expect just on the amount of population that they have, specifically for Kauai and Maui counties,” Galanis said.

Preliminary numbers show nearly a third of last year’s overdose deaths occurred in those two counties.

Some 21% were in Maui County, while 11% were on Kauai.

Hawaii County accounted for about 15%.

The remaining 53% happened on Oahu.

Meanwhile, officials say the internet has made getting ahold of drugs like fentanyl easier than ever. It’s why Yabuta says Narcan should be in every medicine cabinet.

“Narcan is the only reversing agent available,” he said.

The state Department of Health says it hopes to have a final tally of last year’s overdose deaths this summer.

