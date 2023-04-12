Tributes
Man arrested after allegedly trying to bring firearm into Honolulu courthouse

Jordan Mineshima Jr.
Jordan Mineshima Jr.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Deputy sheriffs arrested a 33-year-old man Tuesday after he allegedly brought a firearm and drug paraphernalia to the First Circuit Court building in Honolulu.

Officials said Jordan Mineshima Jr. approached the entrance to the Kaahumanu Hale courthouse around 9 a.m.

The state Department of Public Safety said he told a security guard that he had a gun in his bag.

Deputy sheriffs were then notified and immediately responded.

Officials said they searched the bag and discovered a firearm and ammunition. Deputies also discovered what appeared to be drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Through further investigation, authorities determined that the suspect did not have any permits or registration for the firearm. The state Department of Public Safety’s Narcotics Enforcement Division was also called in to assist.

Mineshima was arrested for several possible felony firearm and drug counts.

”We want to express our appreciation to the deputy sheriffs, Allied Universal Security personnel, and others for the quick and decisive action to maintain the safety of personnel and others in our buildings, and the security of judicial proceedings,” said First Circuit Chief Judge Mark Browning.

The case is expected to be turned over to the Department of the Attorney General for further investigation.

