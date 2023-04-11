Tributes
WATCH: KGMB archives capture highlights of Merrie Monarch in the 1980s

In the 1980s, the competition really took off drawing in sold out audiences to Hilo’s Edith Kanaka’ole Stadium.
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:39 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Merrie Monarch Festival celebrates its 60th anniversary, Hawaii News Now looks back at how it all started.

Since its founding in 1963, the festival has evolved into a week-long collection of events ranging from a formal Holoku Ball, to a parade, and the famed hula competition.

In the 1980s, the competition really took off drawing in sold out audiences to Hilo’s Edith Kanaka’ole Stadium.

Here’s a look back at some of the highlights.

