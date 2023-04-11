WATCH: KGMB archives capture highlights of Merrie Monarch in the 1980s
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:39 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Merrie Monarch Festival celebrates its 60th anniversary, Hawaii News Now looks back at how it all started.
Since its founding in 1963, the festival has evolved into a week-long collection of events ranging from a formal Holoku Ball, to a parade, and the famed hula competition.
In the 1980s, the competition really took off drawing in sold out audiences to Hilo’s Edith Kanaka’ole Stadium.
Here’s a look back at some of the highlights.
