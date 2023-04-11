Tributes
These young athletes have gear to spare ... and their goal is to make sure it doesn't go to waste

Baseball playing brothers Kyler and Carter Agan founded a non-profit that collects used and new...
Baseball playing brothers Kyler and Carter Agan founded a non-profit that collects used and new sports equipment and donates it to underprivileged young athletes.(Rick Agan)
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:50 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brothers Kyler and Carter Agan play baseball for Mid-Pacific Institute, and they do something else that isn’t found in a box score.

“We collect lightly used or unused baseball equipment and give them to underprivileged people around the Pacific Rim,” Kyler said.

It started with a pair of cleats that Carter was going to get rid of.

Kyler asked: Why not donate them to some young athlete who couldn’t afford shoes?

Then they asked teammates to chip in.

“We got helmets, bats, shoes, gloves, baseballs. So we got any kind of baseball equipment,” Kyler said.

With the help of state Sen. Glenn Wakai, they shipped the gear to Palau, along with goods Wakai had collected.

Now, the brothers are going bigger. They’re on a campaign to collect lightly-used or new sporting equipment for more of Micronesia.

“People in the Pacific Rim have a hard time getting that stuff because they’re very poor. That’s why donating stuff is pretty important for them,” Carter said.

The Agans founded a non-profit foundation called Kinipopo Hou.

And they’ve gotten the support of BusyKid, the popular app that teaches youth useful tools for managing money.

“This is a perfect example of a couple of kids who have figured out that the world is bigger than they are,” said app founder Gregg Murset.

The brothers use BusyKid to manage their own money. Now their foundation is listed among the charities the app’s subscribers can make donations to, and it’s a big playing field.

“We’ve got over 130,000 people on the app now and growing every day,” Murset said.

Carter and Kyler run their foundation with a very simple principle – give away old sports gear that still has life to give. If you want to contribute something new, they’ll take that too.

“It helps me feel good because not only do I get to help others who aren’t able to afford the same equipment that I’m able to get, but I’m able to help them continue to enjoy playing baseball,” Kyler said.

They’ll also accept equipment from other sports. So if you’re planning to pitch it, the Agans will re-purpose it instead. To make it easy, they’ve covered all the bases.

“They can donate to us by either dropping it off at Hawaii Hardball or they can go to our website, which is kinipopohou.com and contact us there.

If you can’t get your equipment to Hawaii Hardball we can come and pick it up for you,” Kyler said.

