Royal Coronation Ball back at Merrie Monarch Festival after decade break

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The night was all about a regal display of beauty and culture.

The Royal Coronation Ball Sunday night at the Nani Mau Gardens in Hilo honored a bygone era, the Kalakaua dynasty when guests wore their finest attire and ladies donned their holoku, a gown with a train.

One guest wore the breathtaking Victorian gown by Hawaii designer and event chair, Iris Gil Viacrusis.

“I’m just honored, honored to wear it. This is a beautiful piece and this is just amazing,” said Guacolda Zinsmeyer.

“The second you put this dress on, it feels like you are traveling in time,” she added.

The Royal Coronation Ball is a benefit for the Merrie Monarch Festival which is celebrating its 60th Anniversary.

The event was held regularly during the early years, but the last coronation ball was a decade ago for the 50th Anniversary.

“My friend, Lu, brought me my dresses and we are going to try to support this every single year because we need this in Hilo to preserve our heritage,” said guest Nancy Cabral.

Chants and protocol announced the royal entrance. A crown and septer were carefully carried. The King, Brooks Oana, and Queen, Leanne Garrett, were poised to perfection.

Once inside, it was a window into Hawaii’s history as monarchs received their ruling symbols and exquisite feather capes.

“I’m really excited to be here and to bear witness to the coronation and the crowing,” said guest Leiolani.

With the formalities over, The King and Queen performed a waltz and then guests were invited to dance the night away.

Organizers hope to see the ball next year.

“We’re hoping to actually do this every year from here on and again, an excuse to dress up,” said Viacrusis.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.