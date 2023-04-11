Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Royal Coronation Ball back at Merrie Monarch Festival after decade break

Guests posed for photos at the Royal Coronation Ball in Hilo.
Guests posed for photos at the Royal Coronation Ball in Hilo.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:31 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The night was all about a regal display of beauty and culture.

The Royal Coronation Ball Sunday night at the Nani Mau Gardens in Hilo honored a bygone era, the Kalakaua dynasty when guests wore their finest attire and ladies donned their holoku, a gown with a train.

One guest wore the breathtaking Victorian gown by Hawaii designer and event chair, Iris Gil Viacrusis.

“I’m just honored, honored to wear it. This is a beautiful piece and this is just amazing,” said Guacolda Zinsmeyer.

“The second you put this dress on, it feels like you are traveling in time,” she added.

The Royal Coronation Ball is a benefit for the Merrie Monarch Festival which is celebrating its 60th Anniversary.

The event was held regularly during the early years, but the last coronation ball was a decade ago for the 50th Anniversary.

“My friend, Lu, brought me my dresses and we are going to try to support this every single year because we need this in Hilo to preserve our heritage,” said guest Nancy Cabral.

Chants and protocol announced the royal entrance. A crown and septer were carefully carried. The King, Brooks Oana, and Queen, Leanne Garrett, were poised to perfection.

Once inside, it was a window into Hawaii’s history as monarchs received their ruling symbols and exquisite feather capes.

“I’m really excited to be here and to bear witness to the coronation and the crowing,” said guest Leiolani.

With the formalities over, The King and Queen performed a waltz and then guests were invited to dance the night away.

Organizers hope to see the ball next year.

“We’re hoping to actually do this every year from here on and again, an excuse to dress up,” said Viacrusis.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Man suffers shark bite while surfing at Kewalo Basin
‘Scary’: Surfer seriously injured after suffering tiger shark bite off Kewalo Basin
City Councilman Augie Tulba was there and says he heard gunshots nearby around 10 p.m.
Hawaiian music, cultural festival in Las Vegas disrupted after reports of nearby gunshots
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
Police seek suspect after woman suffers severe chemical burns in Mililani parking lot attack
Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu

Latest News

Surfer Mike Morita remains hospitalized after suffering a shark bite over the weekend.
Family: Surfer who suffered shark bite remains hospitalized, ‘embraces challenges ahead’
Baseball playing brothers Kyler and Carter Agan founded a non-profit that collects used and new...
These young athletes have gear to spare ... and their goal is to make sure it doesn’t go to waste
Good weather conditions will finally allow voyaging canoes Hokulea and Hikianalia to set sail.
Here’s how you can bid aloha to Hokulea before it sets sail to Alaska ahead of 4-year voyage
Scientists confirmed that Ceratocystis huliohia, the less aggressive of two fungal strains that...
Rapid ohia death fungus detected in Waianae mountain range for the first time