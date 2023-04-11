Police: ‘Horrific’ chemical attack that left woman with severe burns wasn’t random act

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police believe an attack last week in a Mililani parking lot that left a young woman hospitalized with severe chemical burns was not a random act.

“We are putting our best investigative resources on this and until we catch this suspect and we will catch this suspect,” said Keith Horikawa, a deputy chief with the Honolulu Police Department.

Friends identify the victim as 20-year-old Devina Licon.

She remains hospitalized at Straub Medical Center’s burn unit, according to HPD.

The attack happened Friday as she was leaving the 24 Hour Fitness on Kipapa Drive in Mililani.

Police believe a man first fired a gun at her, but missed.

Officials say the suspect then doused her with an unknown liquid before taking off.

She suffered second-degree burns and was listed in serious condition.

“It’s a very horrific event. Not at all characteristic of what we see here in the state, especially here in Mililani,” said Horikawa.

Licon’s fitness coach, Johnny Ligsay, said she had been training for the past four months for the Stingray bodybuilding competition on April 21.

“I’ve been in this business for ever 40 years I’ve never seen anything happen like this,” said Ligsay, with Gy Fitness.

On Sunday, detectives enlisted the help of Honolulu CrimeStoppers in hopes of tracking down the suspect.

He’s described as being in his 20s, about 5-foot-6 and 140 to 160 pounds.

He has a tan complexion and was reportedly wearing a white mask.

“We’re asking the public if you were the area when this occurred to please let us know,” said Chris Kim, with Honolulu Crimestoppers.

“Maybe you saw someone in the parking lot or someone pacing back in fourth, to please pass that information to us. It will be very helpful.”

If you have any information, you can anonymously report it to Crimestoppers at (808) 955-8300

