Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: ‘Horrific’ chemical attack that left woman with severe burns wasn’t random act

Authorities are searching for a suspect.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:40 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police believe an attack last week in a Mililani parking lot that left a young woman hospitalized with severe chemical burns was not a random act.

“We are putting our best investigative resources on this and until we catch this suspect and we will catch this suspect,” said Keith Horikawa, a deputy chief with the Honolulu Police Department.

Friends identify the victim as 20-year-old Devina Licon.

She remains hospitalized at Straub Medical Center’s burn unit, according to HPD.

The attack happened Friday as she was leaving the 24 Hour Fitness on Kipapa Drive in Mililani.

Police believe a man first fired a gun at her, but missed.

Officials say the suspect then doused her with an unknown liquid before taking off.

She suffered second-degree burns and was listed in serious condition.

“It’s a very horrific event. Not at all characteristic of what we see here in the state, especially here in Mililani,” said Horikawa.

Licon’s fitness coach, Johnny Ligsay, said she had been training for the past four months for the Stingray bodybuilding competition on April 21.

“I’ve been in this business for ever 40 years I’ve never seen anything happen like this,” said Ligsay, with Gy Fitness.

On Sunday, detectives enlisted the help of Honolulu CrimeStoppers in hopes of tracking down the suspect.

He’s described as being in his 20s, about 5-foot-6 and 140 to 160 pounds.

He has a tan complexion and was reportedly wearing a white mask.

“We’re asking the public if you were the area when this occurred to please let us know,” said Chris Kim, with Honolulu Crimestoppers.

“Maybe you saw someone in the parking lot or someone pacing back in fourth, to please pass that information to us. It will be very helpful.”

If you have any information, you can anonymously report it to Crimestoppers at (808) 955-8300

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Man suffers shark bite while surfing at Kewalo Basin
‘Scary’: Surfer seriously injured after suffering tiger shark bite off Kewalo Basin
City Councilman Augie Tulba was there and says he heard gunshots nearby around 10 p.m.
Hawaiian music, cultural festival in Las Vegas disrupted after reports of nearby gunshots
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
Police seek suspect after woman suffers severe chemical burns in Mililani parking lot attack
(Image: CrimeStoppers Honolulu)
Suspected teen accused in Waikiki sand sculpture vandalism arrested

Latest News

With construction continuing in Wailuku, descendants are asking people to keep speaking up.
Social media post stirs up debate amid fight to protect ancestral remains on Maui
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Trade winds continue to bring showers to the state
TruTag Technologies use microtags and a smart phone application to scan pills.
Hawaii company develops high-tech solution for confirming authenticity of prescription pills
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins