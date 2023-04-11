Tributes
‘Message of solidarity’: Mile-long Lei of Aloha presented to grieving Nashville families

Lei of Aloha for grieving Nashville families
Lei of Aloha for grieving Nashville families(courtesy LEI OF ALOHA FOR WORLD PEACE)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:13 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unexpected ceremony was held on Easter weekend for a mile-long Lei of Aloha presented to grieving families in Nashville, Tennessee.

Initially, volunteers said they planned to leave the lei at the entrance of a private Christian school where six people were shot and killed last month.

But on Saturday morning, Covenant Church members invited the Hawaii delegation to join a huge Easter weekend gathering.

Volunteers presented the lei with Native Hawaiian chants, songs and hula.

Memorial for Nashville school shooting victims
Memorial for Nashville school shooting victims(courtesy LEI OF ALOHA FOR WORLD PEACE)

“I think there’s definitely a deep appreciation when another community comes so far away, and I think people are touched and they need that during this time. That message that we are one,” said Lei of Aloha for World Peace Lead Organizer Ron Panzo.

“A message of solidarity. That’s the main mission of our Lei, and I think that was achieved today.”

The names of the six victims killed are printed on the shells of the lei.

A small section of the lei was hung on the stairwell where the shooting happened. Another section was given to first responders.

