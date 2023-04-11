Medical evaluations extended for civilians impacted by Red Hill water crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military announced Monday it will extend offering medical evaluations to civilians who were potentially exposed to the Red Hill contaminated water.

For the next year, the Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific will provide medical assessments to any civilians who worked or lived on base between Nov. 20, 2021 and March 18, 2022 — and who have persistent symptoms.

Appointments will be available Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments for the Red Hill clinic can be made by calling 800-874-2273 and select option 1.

Those who do not have base access will be given more information when they make their appointment.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.