Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Medical evaluations extended for civilians impacted by Red Hill water crisis

Red Hill Clinic to see patients who may be dealing with chronic symptoms from drinking...
Red Hill Clinic to see patients who may be dealing with chronic symptoms from drinking fuel-tainted water.(DVIDS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military announced Monday it will extend offering medical evaluations to civilians who were potentially exposed to the Red Hill contaminated water.

For the next year, the Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific will provide medical assessments to any civilians who worked or lived on base between Nov. 20, 2021 and March 18, 2022 — and who have persistent symptoms.

Appointments will be available Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments for the Red Hill clinic can be made by calling 800-874-2273 and select option 1.

Those who do not have base access will be given more information when they make their appointment.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Man suffers shark bite while surfing at Kewalo Basin
‘Scary’: Surfer seriously injured after suffering tiger shark bite off Kewalo Basin
City Councilman Augie Tulba was there and says he heard gunshots nearby around 10 p.m.
Hawaiian music, cultural festival in Las Vegas disrupted after reports of nearby gunshots
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
Police seek suspect after woman suffers severe chemical burns in Mililani parking lot attack
Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu

Latest News

Surfer Mike Morita remains hospitalized after suffering a shark bite over the weekend.
Family: Surfer who suffered shark bite remains hospitalized, ‘embraces challenges ahead’
Family: Surfer who suffered shark bite remains hospitalized, ‘embraces challenges ahead’
Family: Surfer who suffered shark bite remains hospitalized, ‘embraces challenges ahead’
Guests posed for photos at the Royal Coronation Ball in Hilo.
Royal Coronation Ball back at Merrie Monarch Festival after decade break
Baseball playing brothers Kyler and Carter Agan founded a non-profit that collects used and new...
These young athletes have gear to spare ... and their goal is to make sure it doesn’t go to waste