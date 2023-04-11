Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii company develops high-tech solution for confirming authenticity of prescription pills

By Lynn Kawano
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kapolei business is a step closer to helping people identify counterfeit prescription pills using a smart phone application.

TruTag Technologies has been working on the tiny scan codes for more than a decade and it has passed several key steps regulatory steps.

The company hopes it could someday be a tool for preventing overdoses.

TruTag developed the technology that puts microtag markings ― like scan codes ― onto silicon wafers that are broken into thousands of pieces.

Those pieces are then mixed into the coating of each tablet.

The application reads the codes, which will be unique to each pill manufacturer.

The human eye cannot see the markers ― but the app can.

“How do you know that what you’re getting is authentic? That is, has not been adulterated in some way,” said Craig Leidholm, chief operating officer at TruTag Technologies.

TruTag Technologies use microtags and a smart phone application to scan pills.
TruTag Technologies use microtags and a smart phone application to scan pills.(None)

Leidholm said it could be valuable for people who choose to use online pharmacies because of the convenience.

Leidholm also hopes people who illegally share prescription pills and self medicate will use it to ensure the tablets they are taking are not counterfeit.

Fake pills containing fentanyl and other substances have caused deaths and overdoses, especially in young people.

“If you don’t know what you’re taking and your body’s not ready for it, it can shut down your respiratory system, ” said Anthony Chrysanthis, deputy special agent in charge with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The TruTag technology is now in the patient testing phase with drug manufacturers. TruTag hopes the product can be widely available in the next few years.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Man suffers shark bite while surfing at Kewalo Basin
‘Scary’: Surfer seriously injured after suffering tiger shark bite off Kewalo Basin
City Councilman Augie Tulba was there and says he heard gunshots nearby around 10 p.m.
Hawaiian music, cultural festival in Las Vegas disrupted after reports of nearby gunshots
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
Police seek suspect after woman suffers severe chemical burns in Mililani parking lot attack
Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu

Latest News

J. Kalani English and Ty Cullen have both been convicted in a sprawling bribery case.
Bribery scandal that rocked state Capitol could inspire powerful new laws aimed at fighting fraud
For the first time in a decade, the Merrie Monarch Festival held its coronation ball.
After a 10-year hiatus, Merrie Monarch Festival’s coronation ball returns in grand style
For the first time in a decade, the Merrie Monarch Festival held its coronation ball.
Merrie Monarch Festival Coronation Ball
Baseball playing brothers Kyler and Carter Agan founded a non-profit that collects used and new...
These young athletes have gear to spare ... and their goal is to make sure it doesn’t go to waste