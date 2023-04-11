Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Here’s how you can bid aloha to Hokulea before it sets sail to Alaska ahead of 4-year voyage

Good weather conditions will finally allow voyaging canoes Hokulea and Hikianalia to set sail.
Good weather conditions will finally allow voyaging canoes Hokulea and Hikianalia to set sail.(Polynesian Voyaging Society)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:44 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Voyaging Society is inviting the community to bid aloha to the Hokuelea as the voyaging canoe gets ready to head to Alaska before embarking on its four-year voyage.

The event — called E Holo Haaheo, or Sail Proudly Hokulea — will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Marine Education Training Center on Sand Island, where the Hokulea is currently docked.

The public is asked to bring well wishes and personal expressions of aloha for the Hokulea. Crew will be there to receive and place lei and hookupu on the voyaging canoe.

Hokulea, Hikianalia to embark on 4-year journey circumnavigating the Pacific

Carpooling and rideshare are encouraged as parking will be limited.

Hokulea will be transported to Juneau, Alaska via Matson on Sunday.

The canoe will first head to Yakutat to begin a pre-voyage “Heritage Sail” along the southeast region to pay homage to Native Alaskan leaders and places that were critical to building a longstanding relationship between Hawaii and Alaska.

Hokulea is scheduled to return to Juneau on June 10 for a week of community and educational engagements.

Then, on June 17, Hokulea will depart on the Moananuiakea Voyage (“a voyage for Earth”), traveling 43,000 miles around the Pacific.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Man suffers shark bite while surfing at Kewalo Basin
‘Scary’: Surfer seriously injured after suffering tiger shark bite off Kewalo Basin
City Councilman Augie Tulba was there and says he heard gunshots nearby around 10 p.m.
Hawaiian music, cultural festival in Las Vegas disrupted after reports of nearby gunshots
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
Police seek suspect after woman suffers severe chemical burns in Mililani parking lot attack
Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu

Latest News

Guests posed for photos at the Royal Coronation Ball in Hilo.
Royal Coronation Ball back at Merrie Monarch Festival after decade break
Surfer Mike Morita remains hospitalized after suffering a shark bite over the weekend.
Family: Surfer who suffered shark bite remains hospitalized, ‘embraces challenges ahead’
Baseball playing brothers Kyler and Carter Agan founded a non-profit that collects used and new...
These young athletes have gear to spare ... and their goal is to make sure it doesn’t go to waste
Scientists confirmed that Ceratocystis huliohia, the less aggressive of two fungal strains that...
Rapid ohia death fungus detected in Waianae mountain range for the first time