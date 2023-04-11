Here’s how you can bid aloha to Hokulea before it sets sail to Alaska ahead of 4-year voyage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Voyaging Society is inviting the community to bid aloha to the Hokuelea as the voyaging canoe gets ready to head to Alaska before embarking on its four-year voyage.

The event — called E Holo Haaheo, or Sail Proudly Hokulea — will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Marine Education Training Center on Sand Island, where the Hokulea is currently docked.

The public is asked to bring well wishes and personal expressions of aloha for the Hokulea. Crew will be there to receive and place lei and hookupu on the voyaging canoe.

Carpooling and rideshare are encouraged as parking will be limited.

Hokulea will be transported to Juneau, Alaska via Matson on Sunday.

The canoe will first head to Yakutat to begin a pre-voyage “Heritage Sail” along the southeast region to pay homage to Native Alaskan leaders and places that were critical to building a longstanding relationship between Hawaii and Alaska.

Hokulea is scheduled to return to Juneau on June 10 for a week of community and educational engagements.

Then, on June 17, Hokulea will depart on the Moananuiakea Voyage (“a voyage for Earth”), traveling 43,000 miles around the Pacific.

