Hawaii Island police ask for help in finding missing Mountain View woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Mountain View woman.

Authorities said Lilian Ivey, 20, was last seen in the Fern Acres area on Saturday, April 8.

She is described as Caucasian with a slim build, 5-feet-6-inches, and 115 pounds. Ivey has blue eyes, freckles and red medium-length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Christa Brodie at the police department’s non-emergency number (808) 935-3311, or email her at christa.brodie@hawaiicounty.gov.

This story may be updated.

