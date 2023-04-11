First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected to persist through Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure fan north of the Hawaiian Islands will linger through Wednesday with breezy trade winds continuing through mid week.

This high will then weaken through Saturday producing more moderate trade winds across the island chain. A disturbance will persist above the islands with more overnight and early morning trade wind showers into Saturday.

Southeasterly winds takeover on Sunday and Monday as a storm system deepens and moves in from the north, setting up northwest of the island of Kauai.

A moderate north swell peaks today. East facing shores rise on a trade wind swell from the building trades, as well as a slight rise for select spots exposed to the north swell.

A small, medium-period northwest (320 deg) swell is possible this weekend. South facing shores will continue to have minimal surf throughout the week.

