Firefighters bust windows, run hose through car to get to hydrant

Firefighters described the vehicle as an “obstruction” but said they were able to secure a...
Firefighters described the vehicle as an "obstruction" but said they were able to secure a water supply.(New Bedford Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:20 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (Gray News) – Firefighters in Massachusetts are showing why you can’t park in front of a fire hydrant.

The New Bedford Fire Department shared images of a fire at an apartment that happened Saturday evening.

Photos show a vehicle parked in front of the closest fire hydrant, so firefighters had to bust out the car’s windows and snake the water hose through it in order to reach the hydrant.

Thankfully, everyone who lives in the building made it out safely, but due to the severe...
Thankfully, everyone who lives in the building made it out safely, but due to the severe damage, seven tenants have been displaced.(New Bedford Fire Department)

Firefighters described the vehicle as an “obstruction” but said they were able to secure a water supply.

Firefighters said the fire they were battling was accidental and seemed to have started in a kitchen of a third-floor apartment.

Thankfully, everyone who lived in the building made it out safely, but due to the severe damage, several tenants were displaced.

The fire department said those displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

