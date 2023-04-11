Family: Surfer who suffered shark bite remains hospitalized, ‘embraces challenges ahead’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 58-year-old man who suffered a shark bite off Kewalo Basin over the weekend has lost his right foot and remains hospitalized, his family said.

Mike Morita was surfing just before 7 a.m. Sunday when the incident happened.

Morita’s children, daughter Keani and son Kamu, posted an update on the surfer Monday, saying thanks to the quick action of nearby surfers and first responders their father “can live another day with his family.”

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has estimated the tiger shark that bit Morita was likely about 8 feet long. Before the incident, there were reports of an aggressive shark in the area.

Morita’s children say despite the injury, he is in good spirits.

“He is embracing the challenges that he will face ahead and with God, his family, and his friends by his side he will remain positive and get through this,” they said, in a GoFundMe post established to cover medical expenses.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.