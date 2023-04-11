Tributes
City revokes building permit for property flagged by lawmakers as illegal ‘monster home’

By Rick Daysog
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:19 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city Department of Planning and Permitting said it is revoking the building permit for a 14-room home on Kamehameha Heights that some lawmakers say is an illegal “monster home.”

The DPP also issued a stop-work order for the home at 1532 Hanai Loop after City Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and state Rep. John Mizuno said the home violates the city’s monster home ordinance.

“Monster homes are unacceptable in our residentially zoned neighborhoods,” said DPP Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna, in a news release.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lawmakers urge city to halt construction of ‘monster home’ in Honolulu neighborhood

“Those who think they are above the law and can exceed codified development standards will be dealt with accordingly.”

The DPP initially issued the permits for home last year but re-evaluated it after getting a complaint from Mizuno and Dos Santos-Tam.

“The DPP re-reviewed the plans and determined that incorrect information was provided to DPP, including the floor area ratio (FAR) that exceeded a threshold under the city’s monster homes ordinance,” the department said.

“The project also exceeds the number of permitted bathrooms, and does not provide sufficient side yards and parking.”

The homeowners can appeal the revocation with the Building Board of Appeals.

