Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Cirque du Soleil is coming to Waikiki for multi-year lineup that will showcase Hawaiian culture

Cirque de Soleil is taking over the 20,000 sq. foot theatre at the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:08 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A major new attraction is coming to Hawaii — and not just for a few weekends.

On Monday, Mayor Rick Blangiardi alongside Outrigger officials announced that Cirque de Soleil is taking over the 20,000-square-foot theatre at the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger.

It used to be the showroom for the Magic of Polynesia show.

Jeff Wagoner, CEO of the Outrigger Hospitality Group, said the theatre has been vacant since the beginning of the pandemic, but bringing world-class entertainment to Hawaii has been in the works for years.

He added that the hotel is remodeling the 800-seat theatre to host the famous show for a years-long run.

“This is not a pop-up, this isn’t for a few days,” said Wagoner. “This literally is a multiyear agreement with Cirque du Soleil, to have them in Hawaii for quite some time.”

“Now to see it come to fruition, it’s very gratifying,” added Blangiardi.

Eric Grilly, Cirque Du Soleil president of the Resident Shows Division, said they plan to incorporate Hawaiian culture with Na Hoku Hanohano winner Aaron Sala signed on to consult.

“We’re super excited about working with our cultural advisors to help us navigate and make sure that we bring something authentic that honors Hawaii, into the eyes of Circque du Soleil,” said Grilly. “I anticipate that a very large part of the cast will be representative of Hawaiian artists, musicians and performers.”

Wagoner said they plan to open the theatre by the 2024 holiday season.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Man suffers shark bite while surfing at Kewalo Basin
‘Scary’: Surfer seriously injured after suffering tiger shark bite off Kewalo Basin
City Councilman Augie Tulba was there and says he heard gunshots nearby around 10 p.m.
Hawaiian music, cultural festival in Las Vegas disrupted after reports of nearby gunshots
(Image: CrimeStoppers Honolulu)
Suspected teen accused in Waikiki sand sculpture vandalism arrested
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
Police seek suspect after woman suffers severe chemical burns in Mililani parking lot attack

Latest News

Cirque de Soleil is taking over the 20,000 sq. foot theatre at the Waikiki Beachcomber by...
Cirque du Soleil coming to Hawaii
Police: ‘Horrific’ chemical attack that left woman with severe burns wasn’t random act
With construction continuing in Wailuku, descendants are asking people to keep speaking up.
Social media post stirs up debate amid fight to protect ancestral remains on Maui
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Trade winds continue to bring showers to the state