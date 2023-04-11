Cirque du Soleil is coming to Waikiki for multi-year lineup that will showcase Hawaiian culture

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A major new attraction is coming to Hawaii — and not just for a few weekends.

On Monday, Mayor Rick Blangiardi alongside Outrigger officials announced that Cirque de Soleil is taking over the 20,000-square-foot theatre at the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger.

It used to be the showroom for the Magic of Polynesia show.

Jeff Wagoner, CEO of the Outrigger Hospitality Group, said the theatre has been vacant since the beginning of the pandemic, but bringing world-class entertainment to Hawaii has been in the works for years.

He added that the hotel is remodeling the 800-seat theatre to host the famous show for a years-long run.

“This is not a pop-up, this isn’t for a few days,” said Wagoner. “This literally is a multiyear agreement with Cirque du Soleil, to have them in Hawaii for quite some time.”

“Now to see it come to fruition, it’s very gratifying,” added Blangiardi.

Eric Grilly, Cirque Du Soleil president of the Resident Shows Division, said they plan to incorporate Hawaiian culture with Na Hoku Hanohano winner Aaron Sala signed on to consult.

“We’re super excited about working with our cultural advisors to help us navigate and make sure that we bring something authentic that honors Hawaii, into the eyes of Circque du Soleil,” said Grilly. “I anticipate that a very large part of the cast will be representative of Hawaiian artists, musicians and performers.”

Wagoner said they plan to open the theatre by the 2024 holiday season.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.