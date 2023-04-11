Tributes
Bribery scandal that rocked state Capitol could inspire powerful new laws aimed at fighting fraud

The laws were proposed by a commission on legislative conduct, but legislators have removed the toughest punishments.
By Daryl Huff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:19 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A sprawling government bribery scandal may lead to powerful new state laws against fraud based on the same federal statutes that sent two lawmakers in prison.

The laws were proposed by the Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct, but legislators have removed the toughest punishments.

Three proposed new laws would make it much easier to prove felony fraud or lying to government or in business transactions. Prosecutors no longer would have to prove how much money illegally changed hands.

While lawmakers seem to agree getting tougher is necessary, they also decided not to be too tough.

Former state Rep. Ty Cullen and former state Sen. J. Kalani English’s honest services fraud convictions might not have been possible under Hawaii state law ― and they will carry the felony convictions the rest of their lives.

The commission said Hawaii’s fraud laws should be modeled off of federal law and include automatic sentences.

The toughest proposal, when a fraud included money theft or losses, included a mandatory one year in jail and defendants could not have their convictions erased over time.

But lawmakers rejected both those punishments after the Public Defenders’ Office said it might not fair to some.

At a House Judiciary Committee hearing in February, Deputy Public Defender William Bento said the law was broad, involving private as well as government actions, and could be used to prosecute petty behavior.

“It could be something of a grand nature that deals with multi millions of dollars, that could be something very, very tiny,” Bento said. “And both individuals should not be treated the same before a sentencing judge.”

In past white collar fraud cases in Hawaii, many defendants sought what are called “deferrals” ― a process where a conviction is delayed while the defendant serves a term like probation, at the end of which the conviction is waived.

But former white collar prosecutor and Judge Randall Lee, now an assistant professor at Hawaii Pacific University, said convictions, especially for white collar criminals, should not be erasable.

“Giving a deferral basically minimizes the seriousness of the offense, and it basically gives the person a free pass,” Lee said.

But even with softer penalties, Hawaii Ethics Commission Executive Director Robert Harris said the package that is moving through the legislature will make a difference.

“I think the ability to more vigorously prosecute, both will help us catch it and also hopefully create a deterrent from others doing in the future,” Harris said.

Cullen’s example also shows how tough penalties, with flexibility for prosecutors to make a deal, can be a powerful tool. He earned a significantly lower sentence than English by spending more than a year cooperating with the FBI as he served as House Finance Committee vice chair.

Experts say that because prosecutors presented the judge with a sealed motion explaining the value of his cooperation, it looks like he helped federal authorities catch at least one other target.

“There has been some verification of the information and that’s why it’s sealed,” Lee said. “Because they want to keep that information secret so that whoever your potential targets are, don’t catch wind of it.”

The conduct commission also wanted people convicted of fraud or false statements barred from holding office for 10 years. The House rejected that as potentially unconstitutional, but the state Senate restored the ban.

Those differences will have to be resolved before the bills can pass.

