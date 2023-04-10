Woman, 57, seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Makakilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 57-year-old woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Makakilo Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Makakilo Drive.

Emergency Medical Services said the woman hit several trees and then a wall.

She suffered multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

It is still unclear what caused the crash.

This story may be updated.

