We asked, you answered: The 15 best places to get shave ice in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shave ice is as iconic to Hawaii as rubber slippers and rainbow license plates.

But did you know the dessert’s roots trace back to Hawaii’s storied plantation days?

Japanese immigrants came to the Islands to work in the sugar and pineapple fields in the mid-1800s and introduced a similar concept called kakigori.

These immigrants used their tools to shave flakes off large blocks of ice and coated them with sugar or fruit juice. In Hawaii Pidgin, the refreshing treat became known as “shave ice,” not shaved ice. (However, on Hawaii Island, it’s also called “ice shave.”)

Every local has their go-to shave ice spot; we asked our audience on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook where to get the shave ice in Hawaii, and the foodies did not disappoint.

