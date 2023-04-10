We asked, you answered: The 15 best places to get shave ice in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shave ice is as iconic to Hawaii as rubber slippers and rainbow license plates.
But did you know the dessert’s roots trace back to Hawaii’s storied plantation days?
Japanese immigrants came to the Islands to work in the sugar and pineapple fields in the mid-1800s and introduced a similar concept called kakigori.
These immigrants used their tools to shave flakes off large blocks of ice and coated them with sugar or fruit juice. In Hawaii Pidgin, the refreshing treat became known as “shave ice,” not shaved ice. (However, on Hawaii Island, it’s also called “ice shave.”)
Every local has their go-to shave ice spot; we asked our audience on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook where to get the shave ice in Hawaii, and the foodies did not disappoint.
- Ululani’s has various locations all over Maui, one on Kapahulu Ave on Oahu and one in Hollywood, California. Ululani’s has been a big favorite amongst Maui residents for over 14 years. Ululani’s describes its shave ice as very fine, and they make all their own syrups, some of which use fresh fruit.
- Waiola Shave Ice in McCully and Kapahulu on Oahu. Waiola Shave Ice has been serving up delicious treats in Hawaii since 1940. They offer 40 different syrup flavors and unique homemade toppings like azuki beans and custard.
- Shimazu Store on N School Street on Oahu. This shop specializes in shave ice, halo-halo, and popcorn. Protip: get a bag of popcorn to eat alongside your shave ice for the perfect salty and sweet combination.
- Matsumoto’s Shave Ice in Haleiwa on Oahu’s north shore. This family-owned shop was established in 1951 and quickly became one of the most renowned shave ice spots. The lines may be long, but they move fast.
- Aoki’s Shave Ice is also in Haleiwa on Oahu’s North Shore. This spot is known for its huge portions, great prices, and comfy seating area.
- Mountain magic in Waipahu Oahu may be a small location, but their portions of shave ice are BIG. This family-own shop has been operating since 1999.
- Wailua Shave Ice in Kapaa Kauai and Downtown Portland, Oregon. Wailua’s specializes in acai bowls and shave ice. One foodie on TripAdvisor said, “best shave ice ever! It’s not ridiculously sweet like most shave ice syrups are. Just flavor and lightness.”
- Original Big Island Shave Ice Co in Waikoloa, Hawaii Island, describes itself as “family rooted, crafted with aloha.” OBISIC is known for its all-natural syrups and toppings, and super fine ice.
- Kula Shave Ice in Hilo Hawaii Island offers a more health-conscious and sustainable version of shave ice. They say they handcraft their flavors with organically grown/locally-sourced fruit, organic cane sugar, and ultra-filtered water.
- Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha in Aina Haina Oahu. Uncle Clay has been serving shave ice in his community since 1996, calling their bowls of shave ice “a taste of pure aloha in a bowl.”
- Baldwin’s Sweet Shop is at the Waimalu shopping center. Baldwin’s is known for their shave ice and elaborate “crack seed” snack selections. If you bring in your dog, they may get their own icy treat.
- Island Snow in Kailua Oahu. Island Snow offers a unique combination of authentic Hawaiian shave ice and premium locally-made clothing for sale. While some may think those two things don’t go together, all items from Island Snow are high quality, embrace Hawaiian roots, and are a testament to the owner James Kodama’s dream to “share aloha.”
- Wilson’s by the Bay in Hilo, Hawaii. Hilo residents and foodies love their ono ice shave; one TripAdvisor reviewer said, “good flavors, good size, good price, good people.”
- Island Vintage Shave Ice in Waikiki, Oahu, at the Royal Hawaiian Center and Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort. Owned by Island Vintage Coffee, Island Vintage Shave Ice is the perfect post-beach treat.
- Jojo’s Shave Ice in Waimea, Coconut Marketplace, and Hanalei Kauai. Jojo’s has been serving the Kauai community delicious treats since 1992. They’re known for hand-making their own syrups and delicious cream toppings.
