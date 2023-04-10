Water service outage scheduled for some Wailuku residents due to fire line repairs
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water service outage is scheduled for some Wailuku residents throughout the overnight hours on Monday while work is done to replace a defective fire line, Maui officials said.
The water outage will occur from 10 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday. Residents in the area may experience low to no water pressure while the work is done.
Affected residents include:
- South High Street between Malako Street and Aupuni Street
- Malako Street between South High Street and Koeli Street
- Koeli Street between Malako Street and Aupuni Street
- and Aupuni Street between Koeli Street and South High Street.
South High Street will also be closed in both directions between Malako Street and Aupuni Street from 7 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.
About 80 to 100 customers in the area will be affected.
For emergency repairs and updates, call the County of Maui Department of Water Supply at (808) 270-7633.
