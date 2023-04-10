Tributes
Water service outage scheduled for some Wailuku residents due to fire line repairs

Map of affected area for water service outage.
Map of affected area for water service outage.(County of Maui Department of Water Supply)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water service outage is scheduled for some Wailuku residents throughout the overnight hours on Monday while work is done to replace a defective fire line, Maui officials said.

The water outage will occur from 10 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday. Residents in the area may experience low to no water pressure while the work is done.

Affected residents include:

  • South High Street between Malako Street and Aupuni Street
  • Malako Street between South High Street and Koeli Street
  • Koeli Street between Malako Street and Aupuni Street
  • and Aupuni Street between Koeli Street and South High Street.

South High Street will also be closed in both directions between Malako Street and Aupuni Street from 7 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.

About 80 to 100 customers in the area will be affected.

For emergency repairs and updates, call the County of Maui Department of Water Supply at (808) 270-7633.

