Water service outage scheduled for some Wailuku residents due to fire line repairs

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water service outage is scheduled for some Wailuku residents throughout the overnight hours on Monday while work is done to replace a defective fire line, Maui officials said.

The water outage will occur from 10 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday. Residents in the area may experience low to no water pressure while the work is done.

Affected residents include:

South High Street between Malako Street and Aupuni Street

Malako Street between South High Street and Koeli Street

Koeli Street between Malako Street and Aupuni Street

and Aupuni Street between Koeli Street and South High Street.

South High Street will also be closed in both directions between Malako Street and Aupuni Street from 7 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.

About 80 to 100 customers in the area will be affected.

For emergency repairs and updates, call the County of Maui Department of Water Supply at (808) 270-7633.

