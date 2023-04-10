Tributes
This 8-year-old became the first Hawaii wrestler to take home prestigious award

Last weekend, 8-yea-old wrestler Raeghan Rivera became the first wrestler from Hawaii to win the prestigious Trinity Award.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:44 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last weekend, 8-yea-old wrestler Raeghan Rivera became the first wrestler from Hawaii to win the prestigious Trinity Award.

She took home the trophy — which is bigger than her! — at the Reno Worlds Tournament.

Its regarded as on of the highest honors for a youth wrestler.

The award is given to the athlete that win’s at the world of wrestling’s three main events.

“It was really cool knowing that I was the first girl from Hawaii to get this Trinity.” Raeghan Rivera told Hawaii News Now. “It felt good to be the first girl to win.”

“I would say that emotions is pretty much like like speechless just for the work that she puts in at this age.” Raeghan’s father Anthony said. “The amount of hours that she dedicates her time to just not, not just on the map but off the mat.”

Rivera says that she will continue to compete in tournaments throughout the year.

