State advises public to avoid Kailua Bay after wastewater discharge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is advising the public to avoid Kailua Bay after a wastewater discharge from a sewage treatment plant.

Officials said high bacteria levels were detected in waters near the Kailua Wastewater Treatment Plant’s ocean outfall.

It is unclear what caused the discharge or how much was spilled.

The public is advised to remain out of the affected waters until further notice.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.