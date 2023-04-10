‘My whole life is ahead of me’: Punahou’s Andrei Iosivas awaits future as NFL draft inches closer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the NFL draft approaches, Punahou graduate Andrei Iosivas is going through the final preparations before the big day.

The Honolulu native spent four years as a wide receiver for Princeton.

In 2022, Iosivas led the Ivy League in receptions (66), receiving yards (943) and touchdown catches (seven).

The former Buff ‘n Blu leaves the program as the sixth all-time in receiving yards.

“I had two offers coming out of high school, but I always new what I wanted and I was determined and I worked really hard,” said Iosivas.

Iosivas tells other local boys, “Stars don’t mean anything and your path may look very different from traditionally what is the path of success.”

