Mililani boys volleyball close out the OIA regular season undefeated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the regular season almost wrapped up, only two teams remain undefeated in the division one.

One of those teams is Mililani. The Trojans sit at 10-0 and are looking to add to that record in the post season.

“It’s nice to see that we’re finally figuring out our timing towards the end when it matters the most, that extra grid that we’re going to need.” Mililani head coach Gabby Maunupau told Hawaii News Now.

The Trojans completed a clean sweep of the OIA this season, finishing all but one game in three sets.

The latter coming in a five set thriller against Waipahu to end the regular season, giving Mill Vill a taste of what’s to come as fellow unbeaten Moanalua and the rest of the OIA east await in the playoffs.

“We need that mental toughness to weather through those typical storms.” Coach Maunupau said. “Moanalua is a monster and if we’re lucky enough to get there, it’s going to be hard because the east side is tough all the way around.”

Mililani was able to pull off a perfect regular season last year, but what makes this year impressive is that they had to reload half of their line up.

The trojans lost many key pieces to graduation including Scoringlive all Hawaii second team setter Brycen Yadao.

Coach telling Hawaii news now that three of his starters on the floor had only played one year of competitive varsity volleyball prior to 2023.

“I think we’ve come a long way.” Coach said. “Just the success to be this successful right now, It’s a beautiful thing and I’m just thankful right now.”

Despite the lack of on court experience, the boys in the brown and gold are ready to turn Trojan town into title town.

The remaining OIA regular season games wrap up next week.

