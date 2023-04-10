Man in his 50s seriously hurt following crash in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his 50s was seriously hurt following a crash in Kailua Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Keolu Drive.

Emergency Medical Services said the man flipped his car after hitting another vehicle and a mailbox.

Officials said he was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the other car declined treatment.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

