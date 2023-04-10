HPD: Speed is a factor in Makaha crash that left 2 dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people have died following a crash in Makaha Sunday evening, officials said.

It happened at around 6 p.m. on Farrington Highway across from Keaau Beach Park.

Honolulu police said a 36-year-old motorcyclist was speeding when he struck a car that was making a U-turn.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and hit the pavement. Officials said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time.

The impact of the crash also caused the car to flip onto its side, authorities said.

The 60-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition but later died. Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash but it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.

Farrington Highway was closed in both directions in the area of Keaau Beach Park but it has since reopened.

HPD said this was the 15th and 16th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 16 at the same time last year.

This story may be updated.

