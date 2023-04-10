Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HPD: Speed is a factor in Makaha crash that left 2 dead

Makaha crash
Makaha crash(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:56 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people have died following a crash in Makaha Sunday evening, officials said.

It happened at around 6 p.m. on Farrington Highway across from Keaau Beach Park.

Honolulu police said a 36-year-old motorcyclist was speeding when he struck a car that was making a U-turn.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and hit the pavement. Officials said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time.

The impact of the crash also caused the car to flip onto its side, authorities said.

The 60-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition but later died. Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash but it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.

Farrington Highway was closed in both directions in the area of Keaau Beach Park but it has since reopened.

HPD said this was the 15th and 16th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 16 at the same time last year.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
Police seek suspect after woman suffers severe chemical burns in Mililani parking lot attack
City Councilman Augie Tulba was there and says he heard gunshots nearby around 10 p.m.
Hawaiian music, cultural festival in Las Vegas disrupted after reports of nearby gunshots
Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Man suffers shark bite while surfing at Kewalo Basin
Man suffers shark bite while surfing at Kewalo Basin
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

Man suffers shark bite while surfing at Kewalo Basin
Man suffers shark bite while surfing at Kewalo Basin
Monday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through Wednesday
Sunrise News Roundup (April 10, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (April 10, 2023)
Competitive hula wasn't a part of the Merrie Monarch Festival until 1971. The first group of...
As Merrie Monarch Festival marks 60 years, early participants recall its humble beginnings