Here’s how to watch the 60th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on air and online

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s the biggest hula competition on Earth!

The 60th annual Merrie Monarch Festival kicks off Wednesday at Hilo’s Edith Kanakaole Stadium and continues through Saturday night, when the overall winners will be announced. Also Saturday, don’t miss the Merrie Monarch Royal Parade through Hilo.

Special Section: Merrie Monarch 2023

WATCH SCHEDULE

THURSDAY: Miss Aloha Hula

Coverage begins at 6 p.m. for the individual Miss Aloha Hula competition.

Contestants will perform hula kahiko (ancient hula), hula ‘auana (modern) and oli (chant).

Click here for a full list of this year’s 12 Miss Aloha Hula contestants

FRIDAY: Hula Kahiko

Friday evening marks the start of group competition, with 23 halau participating

Coverage of the group hula kahiko competition begins at 6 p.m., with halau demonstrating the ancient style of hula.

SATURDAY: Merrie Monarch Royal Parade

Watch the Merrie Monarch Royal Parade LIVE at HawaiiNewsNow.com, the HNN app or on any streaming device.

The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and moves through downtown Hilo.

You can also watch an encore presentation of the parade on KHNL starting at 3 p.m.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Hula ‘Auana

Tune in at 6 p.m. to watch the final night of competition, hula ‘auana.

The groups return with their best modern hula performances.

After all halau perform, the winners will be announced late Saturday.

Ready to watch? Here’s how:

On Cable Television:

All three nights of the 2023 Merrie Monarch Festival will be televised on K5, the broadcast home of the festival.

You can find K5 on channel 6 if you are a Spectrum, Hawaiian Tel or DirecTV customer. Watch on channel 8 if you are a Dish Network subscriber.

Coverage of the Merrie Monarch Festival starts at 6 p.m. nightly.

On the Hawaii News Now Website:

Every minute of the 2023 Merrie Monarch Festival will stream free of charge on the Hawaii News Now website at HawaiiNewsnNow.com/MerrieMonarch.

On all three nights of competition, you’ll be able to find a livestream video player at the top of the Merrie Monarch Festival section of our website that will carry our coverage.

The festival will not be available to watch on-demand after it has aired.

On the Hawaii News Now Mobile App:

You can also stream the festival directly on your cell phone, no matter where you are, by using the HNN mobile app.

You can find more information on how to download the Hawaii News Now mobile app for free by clicking here.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, click on the icon that says Merrie Monarch Festival and you’ll be taken directly to the page where you can watch the festival livestream nightly.

On HNN’s Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV App:

If you don’t subscribe to cable but still want to watch the Merrie Monarch Festival on your television, download the Hawaii News Now app for free on Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV devices.

With our streaming app, you can watch free coverage of the Merrie Monarch Festival every night of the competition.

