First Alert Forecast: Gusty trades, passing showers to start the work week

Trade winds will become breezy and even locally gusty through Wednesday as an area of high pressure strengthens to the north. Some lingering instability and pockets of moisture will also remain, with trade wind showers occasionally spreading leeward.

Trade winds are forecast to ease Thursday, but a deepening trough could increase showers and also bring a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly for upslope areas on the island of Hawaii. By Friday, we’re anticipating drier and more stable conditions to return for the upcoming weekend.

In surf, choppy waves will increase for east-facing shores with the gusty trade winds, with wave heights nearing the high surf advisory level midweek. A moderate north swell will boost waves Monday afternoon through Wednesday. South shore surf will remain small through the week.

