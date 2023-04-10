First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will continue to strengthen, becoming breezy and gusty Monday through Wednesday as a strong high develops north of the state.

An upper level disturbance may produce periods of locally enhanced rainfall. Showers will favor windward slopes. Expect afternoon rainfall across leeward and interior Big Island areas.

Trade winds will ease to moderate strength Thursday into next weekend. This could raise chances of thunderstorms, mainly on the Big Island slopes, and shower activity in the trade flow could become enhanced.

A solid north swell is expected to peak this afternoon just below advisory levels. East facing shores will rise from the building trades and may also see a slight rise for selective spots exposed to the north swell.

