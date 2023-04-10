Tributes
DOH confirms case of measles in Oahu resident returning from international travel

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:07 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Monday confirmed a case of measles in an Oahu resident returning from international travel.

DOH said the patient was unvaccinated.

Health officials already identified those with known exposure to the patient and is working with them to prevent the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, officials are asking health care providers to be on the lookout for other possible cases of measles.

Measles — a very contagious disease caused by a virus — is usually prevented by a vaccine, but vaccination rates have dropped among children globally and nationally since pre-pandemic years, health officials said.

DOH urges parents to ensure their keiki stay up to date on childhood vaccines, including the measles vaccine.

“The pandemic caused setbacks for childhood immunization programs worldwide,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble, in a statement. “As a result, we are seeing increases in outbreaks globally, and sometimes outbreaks in the United States as well.”

While Hawaii has not experienced any recent outbreaks, this case serves as a reminder that the measles can be brought into the state via overseas travel.

Measles can be spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It usually starts with a fever, followed by a cough, runny nose and red eyes. A rash of tiny, red spots can later emerge.

Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in keiki under 5 years old.

