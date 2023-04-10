Tributes
Blood Bank of Hawaii puts out urgent call for Type O donors

The Blood Bank of Hawaii is putting out an urgent call for Type O blood.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:40 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Blood Bank of Hawaii is putting out an urgent call for Type O blood.

The nonprofit said it’s currently down to a half-day supply of Type O because of recent increased need.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii is encouraging donors of all types to make an appointment, but they say it’s especially important for those with O-positive and O-negative blood to donate.

“It is imperative to the community to increase and maintain a stable blood supply ― especially O-type blood ― since it will make a lifesaving difference for local trauma patients and individuals with illnesses who require regular blood transfusions.” said Fred McFadden, director of donor services at Blood Bank of Hawaii.

Type O blood is the most needed type in hospitals, the blood bank said.

O-negative is the universal type and is given to patients where the blood type is unknown in emergency situations. O-positive blood can be transfused to any positive blood type patient and is also critical in trauma situations.

To donate, make an appointment by visiting bbh.org or calling (808) 848-4770.

