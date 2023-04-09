When Merrie Monarch started 60 years ago, it didn’t feature a hula competition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Merrie Monarch Festival as we know it today is far different from when it started 60 years ago.

It was founded in 1963 as a way to bolster Hawaii Island’s economy, which was still reeling from the 1960 tsunami.

Today, it pulls in an audience of hula lovers from around the world, showcasing the best of Hawaii’s culture. But during its early days, competitive hula wasn’t even a part of the festival.

There was however other events, like the King Kalākaua beard look-alike contest and a recreation of his coronation. Other highlights included the parade through Hilo, a barbershop quartet competition and a relay race.

The Holoku ball – which was brought back this year – was also a part of the festival’s founding.

But by the late 60s, interest in the festival tanked.

“Merrie Monarch was kind of a flop in the old days and nobody wanted to come, you know, watch Hula. So the county had told auntie Dottie they didn’t want to continue with this anymore,” Kumu Ike Hawaii and cultural practitioner Uncle Kimo Keaulana said.

With a vision for revitalization, Aunty Dottie Thompson and Uncle George Naope introduced competitive hula in 1971.

As a young dancer, Kumu Hula Leimomi Ho was among the first to compete under her mama’s hālau, the Hau’oli Hula Studio. Her mama, Vicky Ii Rodrigues, entered the group to the surprise of her dancers after meeting with the festival organizers.

“And then she comes home and she says, ‘Girls we have a meeting. We’re in a hula competition.’ And we were like, ‘What?’” Ho recalled. “And back then, when they tell you do something, you just hop skip and jump. Your bag is packed, ready to go.”

She remembered the old-fashion dresses with Gibson hairdos – a style the girls weren’t used to.

“And we have these silly scarfs around us because she’s covering our hair, and we’re all crying because, ‘oh we so ugly.’ But once she got us dressed we were like, ‘Wow! We so beautiful yeah,’” Ho said.

One of only nine hālau, the Hau’oli Hula Girls won that inaugural contest which was held inside the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Interest really soared when the kane hula competition started in 1976.

By ‘78, the contest outgrew the auditorium and moved next door to what was then-called the Ho’olulu Tennis Stadium which was later renamed in honor of Edith Kanaka’ole.

“Back then in 1978, the rules are on one single sheet of 8 1/2 x 11″ paper,” Uncle Kimo said. “And all I think the only rule that we changed was that the soloist, in the soloist competition, the Miss Hula – she cannot use a microphone for her oli. And I think that’s the only rule that we changed back then.”

Originally called Miss Hula, Aloha was added in honor of the first soloist winner, Aloha Wong Dalire. This contest got its own dedicated night in 1980 after the number of entrants were too numerous to be weaved in between hālau. This was also the first year the festival was a sold out show.

“If that dancer can grab me as she’s dancing or he’s dancing, then for me that’s what it’s all about.” Ho added. “If they bring me into what they’re doing ... I wanna feel them and I wanna be up there dancing with them.”

The style of dance over the years has also evolved.

“Nowadays, the hula tends to be more rigorous than the hulas that were done during the traditional Hawaiian times,” Uncle Kimo said. “When the music changed the hula changed.”

Also different today is the structure of the hula contest.

Back in the day, each hālau would be judged on their interpretation of the same competition chant, and do one number of their own choosing. Today, each group chooses their own mele and repeats are avoided.

“Hula is our life. It is part of Hawai’i and what we do,” Ho said. “When you dance hula, it’s from the inside. It’s gotta be from the inside.”

“For dancers – enjoy the moment,” she added.

