Pure Aloha Festival disrupted after reports of nearby gunshots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 20th annual Pure Aloha Festival in Las Vegas was cut short Saturday night due to reports of nearby gunshots and fights that broke out.

City Councilman Augie Tulba says he was there and heard gunshots nearby around 10 p.m. He says it came from outside the festival but caused panic among the crowd.

Witnesses tell HNN they also saw fights break out in the festival area.

HNN obtained video from someone from the festival showing people running away from the venue.

City Councilman Augie Tulba was there and says he heard gunshots nearby around 10 p.m.

Tulba says the Hawaii band Ho’onu’a was performing at the time, and their performance had to be cut short due to the nearby disruption.

The festival typically attracts thousands of people from Hawaii.

Tulba says there were no injuries within the concert venue.

Tulba also says it’s unfortunate that the nearby violence had to cut Saturday’s performances short.

The festival is expected to resume with Hawaii entertainer Fiji due to take the stage Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.