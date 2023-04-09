Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Pure Aloha Festival disrupted after reports of nearby gunshots

City Councilman Augie Tulba was there and says he heard gunshots nearby around 10 p.m.
City Councilman Augie Tulba was there and says he heard gunshots nearby around 10 p.m.(Augie T.)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 20th annual Pure Aloha Festival in Las Vegas was cut short Saturday night due to reports of nearby gunshots and fights that broke out.

City Councilman Augie Tulba says he was there and heard gunshots nearby around 10 p.m. He says it came from outside the festival but caused panic among the crowd.

Witnesses tell HNN they also saw fights break out in the festival area.

HNN obtained video from someone from the festival showing people running away from the venue.

City Councilman Augie Tulba was there and says he heard gunshots nearby around 10 p.m.

Tulba says the Hawaii band Ho’onu’a was performing at the time, and their performance had to be cut short due to the nearby disruption.

The festival typically attracts thousands of people from Hawaii.

Tulba says there were no injuries within the concert venue.

Tulba also says it’s unfortunate that the nearby violence had to cut Saturday’s performances short.

The festival is expected to resume with Hawaii entertainer Fiji due to take the stage Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
Woman suffers severe chemical burns in Mililani parking lot attack
DOE suspends popular school composting program in Kailua after neighbor complaint
State suspends popular school composting program following neighbor’s complaint
Three years after HPD Officer Kaulike Kalama was fatally shot in the Diamond Head rampage, his...
Donations make a new home possible for family of slain Honolulu police officer
Lawmakers are asking that the city put a halt to construction of a 14-bedroom home at 1532...
Lawmakers urge city to halt construction of ‘monster home’ in Honolulu neighborhood
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

UH graduate student Janani Lakshmanan performs a Bharatanatyam (Indian classical) dance at...
East-West Fest shares beauty of 50 world cultures with Honolulu community
Man suffers shark bite while surfing at Kewalo Basin
Man suffers shark bite while surfing at Kewalo Basin
Pure Aloha Festival disrupted after reports of shootings and fights
Advocates for a tourist fee say they have momentum after a state bill advanced last month
Hawaii Green Fee Coalition: Tourists should help directly fund nature conservation