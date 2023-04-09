Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Moani’s now offers Sunday brunch in Waikiki

It's just one of the restaurants at the International Market Place to now offer weekend brunch and we're getting a small look at the menu.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:43 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Easter brunch is a family tradition for many, whether it’s a celebration at home or at a restaurant.

If you’re still looking for a place to celebrate, the International Marketplace in Waikiki offers a variety of restaurants on its third-floor Grand Lanai. Moani Island Bar & Bistro Chef / Partner Michael Leslie joined HNN Sunrise Weekends and prepared his poke avocado toast on grilled sourdough and haupia yogurt papaya “bowl” with granola, lilikoi honey and fresh fruit.

Moani’s Sunday brunch menu in Waikiki is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and also includes sweet potato-infused french toast, Kaiea “POG” pancakes, Moani mocos, scrambles and the kanak attack.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suit alleges that officers also harassed relatives of Kainoa Kahele-Bishop, who was shot...
Amid harassment claims, family of Hawaii Island man fatally shot by police files wrongful death suit
Three years after HPD Officer Kaulike Kalama was fatally shot in the Diamond Head rampage, his...
Donations make a new home possible for family of slain Honolulu police officer
Lawmakers are asking that the city put a halt to construction of a 14-bedroom home at 1532...
Lawmakers urge city to halt construction of ‘monster home’ in Honolulu neighborhood
DOE suspends popular school composting program in Kailua after neighbor complaint
State suspends popular school composting program following neighbor’s complaint
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby

Latest News

Local ice skaters hit the ice with Olympic gold medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani
Joining us to talk about this is Honolulu Emergency Medical Services director Dr. Jim Ireland
Honolulu emergency responders dealing with rise in severe COVID cases
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
Attempted murder case opened after 20-year-old woman suffers severe burns from liquid thrown on her in parking lot
From Easter egg hunts to meals with family and friends, many are gearing up to celebrate this...
How are you celebrating Easter this year? Share your photos!