Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu on Saturday evening, according to officials.
Officials say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on North Hotel Street and Nuuanu Avenue.
EMS crews provided what they’re calling life-saving care to the 25-year-old victim who was stabbed multiple times in the chest.
He was then transported by EMS to the hospital, according to officials.
No information from HPD on a suspect in the case.
This story will be updated.
