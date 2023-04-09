Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu on Saturday evening, according to officials.

Officials say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on North Hotel Street and Nuuanu Avenue.

EMS crews provided what they’re calling life-saving care to the 25-year-old victim who was stabbed multiple times in the chest.

He was then transported by EMS to the hospital, according to officials.

No information from HPD on a suspect in the case.

This story will be updated.

