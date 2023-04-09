Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu

Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu on Saturday evening, according to officials.

Officials say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on North Hotel Street and Nuuanu Avenue.

EMS crews provided what they’re calling life-saving care to the 25-year-old victim who was stabbed multiple times in the chest.

He was then transported by EMS to the hospital, according to officials.

No information from HPD on a suspect in the case.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
Woman suffers severe chemical burns in Mililani parking lot attack
DOE suspends popular school composting program in Kailua after neighbor complaint
State suspends popular school composting program following neighbor’s complaint
Three years after HPD Officer Kaulike Kalama was fatally shot in the Diamond Head rampage, his...
Donations make a new home possible for family of slain Honolulu police officer
Lawmakers are asking that the city put a halt to construction of a 14-bedroom home at 1532...
Lawmakers urge city to halt construction of ‘monster home’ in Honolulu neighborhood
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby

Latest News

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
Woman suffers severe chemical burns in Mililani parking lot attack
Heinous attack in Mililani parking lot leaves woman with severe chemical burns
It's just one of the restaurants at the International Market Place to now offer weekend brunch...
Moani’s now offers Sunday brunch in Waikiki
Local ice skaters hit the ice with Olympic gold medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani