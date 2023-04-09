Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Local ice skaters hit the ice with Olympic gold medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani

(none)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:34 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local ice skaters got a chance to learn from two of the best at the Ice Palace on Saturday.

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalists and siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani took pictures and signed autographs with fans.

They also shared tips and tricks with kids striving to improve their ice skating skills.

The duo is visiting Oahu to promote their new book “Amazing Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who inspire us all.”

To preorder, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suit alleges that officers also harassed relatives of Kainoa Kahele-Bishop, who was shot...
Amid harassment claims, family of Hawaii Island man fatally shot by police files wrongful death suit
Three years after HPD Officer Kaulike Kalama was fatally shot in the Diamond Head rampage, his...
Donations make a new home possible for family of slain Honolulu police officer
Lawmakers are asking that the city put a halt to construction of a 14-bedroom home at 1532...
Lawmakers urge city to halt construction of ‘monster home’ in Honolulu neighborhood
DOE suspends popular school composting program in Kailua after neighbor complaint
State suspends popular school composting program following neighbor’s complaint
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby

Latest News

‘Show the world HPU is back’: Hawaii Pacific University cheer claims 8th NCA National Championship
The ILH playoffs will run through the school on the top of the hill.
Kamehameha boys volleyball captures ILH Division I regular season title
‘I dreamed about this for a long time now’: Saint Louis’ Nick Herbig prepares for upcoming NFL draft
Sunrise Sports: No beef with Reese in NCAA March Madness
Sunrise Sports: No beef with Reese in NCAA March Madness