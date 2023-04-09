Local ice skaters hit the ice with Olympic gold medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local ice skaters got a chance to learn from two of the best at the Ice Palace on Saturday.

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalists and siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani took pictures and signed autographs with fans.

They also shared tips and tricks with kids striving to improve their ice skating skills.

The duo is visiting Oahu to promote their new book “Amazing Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who inspire us all.”

