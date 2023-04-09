Honolulu emergency responders dealing with rise in severe COVID cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State health officials said the number of hospitalized COVID patients nearly doubled this past week, following increased travel and social gatherings during spring break. Now with summer around the corner, first responders are bracing for another uptick in severe cases.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services director Dr. Jim Ireland joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about how emergency medical teams on Oahu are responding to more 911 calls related to COVID infections and fentanyl overdoses.

