Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Honolulu emergency responders dealing with rise in severe COVID cases

Joining us to talk about this is Honolulu Emergency Medical Services director Dr. Jim Ireland
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State health officials said the number of hospitalized COVID patients nearly doubled this past week, following increased travel and social gatherings during spring break. Now with summer around the corner, first responders are bracing for another uptick in severe cases.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services director Dr. Jim Ireland joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about how emergency medical teams on Oahu are responding to more 911 calls related to COVID infections and fentanyl overdoses.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suit alleges that officers also harassed relatives of Kainoa Kahele-Bishop, who was shot...
Amid harassment claims, family of Hawaii Island man fatally shot by police files wrongful death suit
Three years after HPD Officer Kaulike Kalama was fatally shot in the Diamond Head rampage, his...
Donations make a new home possible for family of slain Honolulu police officer
Lawmakers are asking that the city put a halt to construction of a 14-bedroom home at 1532...
Lawmakers urge city to halt construction of ‘monster home’ in Honolulu neighborhood
DOE suspends popular school composting program in Kailua after neighbor complaint
State suspends popular school composting program following neighbor’s complaint
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby

Latest News

It's just one of the restaurants at the International Market Place to now offer weekend brunch...
Moani’s now offers Sunday brunch in Waikiki
Local ice skaters hit the ice with Olympic gold medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
Attempted murder case opened after 20-year-old woman suffers severe burns from liquid thrown on her in parking lot
From Easter egg hunts to meals with family and friends, many are gearing up to celebrate this...
How are you celebrating Easter this year? Share your photos!