Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Green Fee Coalition: Tourists should help directly fund nature conservation

For more on the idea. we're joined now by Doorae Shin from the advocacy group Hawaii Green Fee Coalition and invasive species field tech Phillip Kapu
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:47 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Should tourists be charged a so-called “green fee” to visit popular sights in Hawaii?

After years of discussion, advocates for such a move say they have momentum after a state bill advanced last month.

Doorae Shin from the advocacy group Hawaii Green Fee Coalition and invasive species field tech Phillip Kapu joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about their push for responsible tourism.

While there is support for a fee in concept, critics say it would be difficult to enforce such a program that targets out-of-state visitors.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
Woman suffers severe chemical burns in Mililani parking lot attack
DOE suspends popular school composting program in Kailua after neighbor complaint
State suspends popular school composting program following neighbor’s complaint
Three years after HPD Officer Kaulike Kalama was fatally shot in the Diamond Head rampage, his...
Donations make a new home possible for family of slain Honolulu police officer
Lawmakers are asking that the city put a halt to construction of a 14-bedroom home at 1532...
Lawmakers urge city to halt construction of ‘monster home’ in Honolulu neighborhood
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Man suffers shark bite while surfing at Kewalo Basin
Man suffers shark bite while surfing at Kewalo Basin
Pure Aloha Festival disrupted after reports of shootings and fights
UH graduate student Janani Lakshmanan performs a Bharatanatyam (Indian classical) dance at...
East-West Fest shares beauty of 50 world cultures with Honolulu community
For more on the significance of these drills and the state of China - U.S. relations. we are...
China military drills in Taiwan further strain U.S.-China relations