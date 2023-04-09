Hawaii Green Fee Coalition: Tourists should help directly fund nature conservation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Should tourists be charged a so-called “green fee” to visit popular sights in Hawaii?

After years of discussion, advocates for such a move say they have momentum after a state bill advanced last month.

Doorae Shin from the advocacy group Hawaii Green Fee Coalition and invasive species field tech Phillip Kapu joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about their push for responsible tourism.

While there is support for a fee in concept, critics say it would be difficult to enforce such a program that targets out-of-state visitors.

