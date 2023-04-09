First Alert Weather: Slight chance of thunderstorms possible for Hawaii Island this afternoon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds this morning, followed by an extended period of moderate to breezy trade winds from late today through the middle of next week. A weak mid- level disturbance moving across the islands will maintain high clouds along with a slight increase in windward showers through Sunday. Expect a rather typical trade wind weather pattern from Monday into mid-week, followed by a drying trend late next week.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Surf will remain rather small through the weekend. A moderate, medium period north swell arrives tomorrow afternoon, peaking on Tuesday. A smaller long- period NW swell is possible Friday through next weekend. Surf along east facing shores will be rough and choppy surf Monday as trade winds strengthen; up to High Surf Advisory thresholds towards the middle of the week. South surf stays small with some small-long period south swells will be possible in the later half of next week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.