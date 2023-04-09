Tributes
First Alert Weather: Slight chance of thunderstorms possible for Hawaii Island this afternoon

Less wind and more rain: More stable weather starting tomorrow
Light to moderate trade winds this morning, followed by an extended period of moderate to breezy trade winds from late today through the middle of next week. A weak mid- level disturbance moving across the islands will maintain high clouds along with a slight increase in windward showers through Sunday. Expect a rather typical trade wind weather pattern from Monday into mid-week, followed by a drying trend late next week.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:57 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds this morning, followed by an extended period of moderate to breezy trade winds from late today through the middle of next week. A weak mid- level disturbance moving across the islands will maintain high clouds along with a slight increase in windward showers through Sunday. Expect a rather typical trade wind weather pattern from Monday into mid-week, followed by a drying trend late next week.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Surf will remain rather small through the weekend. A moderate, medium period north swell arrives tomorrow afternoon, peaking on Tuesday. A smaller long- period NW swell is possible Friday through next weekend. Surf along east facing shores will be rough and choppy surf Monday as trade winds strengthen; up to High Surf Advisory thresholds towards the middle of the week. South surf stays small with some small-long period south swells will be possible in the later half of next week.

