First Alert Forecast: Light to moderate trades with a slight increase in showers for Easter

Trade winds have lightened up a bit but are still blowing through the islands at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. A weak upper level trough moving over the islands this weekend will keep high clouds streaming over the state and increase the chance for showers.

Conditions will be slightly more unstable for the eastern end of the state, with a slight chance of thunderstorms for portions of the island of Hawaii on Sunday.

An extended period of breezy trade winds will settle in starting Monday. The strong trades will bring the usual showers for windward and mauka areas, with some of those showers carried leeward, but overall rainfall totals will be relatively light.

In surf, waves on east shores will ease a little with the lighter trades, but rough and choppy surf will rebuild in the coming week as the trades strengthen. North and west shores will be mostly flat through the weekend, with the next possible swell around Tuesday. South shore surf will remain small.

