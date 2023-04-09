East-West Fest shares beauty of 50 world cultures with Honolulu community

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you want to experience the cultures of about 50 countries across the Pacific and beyond without the hassles of travel, there’s a special celebration on April 16th at the UH Manoa campus.

East-West Fest is put on by graduate students at the East-West Center. Karima Daoudi with the EWC’s Education Program and UH mathematics graduate student and professional Bharatnatyam dancer Janani Lakshmanan joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about next week’s event, which takes place at Imin Conference Center from 2-6 p.m. Parking and admission are free.

The public can visit 25 interactive culture booths with traditional games, attire, artifacts, photos, snacks, and hands-on activities like calligraphy, lei making and folding activities.

Among the countries and cultures represented are Nepal, Indonesia, Iran, Afghanistan, Oceania, Bhutan, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Brazil and East and West African countries.

The UH Way of Tea Club will be hosting three seatings for a traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony in the UH Japanese Tea House at the EWC campus. Spaces are limited so people must sign up on-site.

Two stages will showcase student, community and professional performers, such as Hallah Huhm Korean Dance Studio, Fealofani o Samoa, Keiki Breaks, 808 Martial Arts, the UH American Folk Ensemble, Balinese Gamelan Ensemble, Punahele and Inalihi, Halau Hula Ka No’ea, Sewa Fare West African Drum and Dance, and Skillz from Australia to share his Rotuman/Fijian music and dance culture.

Student groups will perform Tahitian dance, Chinese Opera, American Blues, We Are Pasifika, and Bharatanatyam dance.

The EWC Art Gallery will be open with their exhibition “In the Folds” that features folding traditions from around Asia and the Pacific. Origami folding workshops will be included.

Food trucks on site include Blue Truck Teppanyaki, Badass Burgers and Perefoti Island Fix.

For more info, click here.

