China military drills in Taiwan further strain U.S.-China relations

For more on the significance of these drills and the state of China - U.S. relations. we are joined live by analyst Chris Kuehl of Armada Corporate Intelligence
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:22 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - China is holding military drills near Taiwan, calling the war games a “stern warning” after Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-Wen’s meeting with U.S. House speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

Today, fighter planes and ships crossed the unofficial line in the Taiwan Strait dividing the Chinese mainland and the self-ruled island.

Foreign affairs analyst Chris Kuehl of Armada Corporate Intelligence joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the significance of the drills and ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China, as the U.S. begins its own war games with the Philippines this week.

The two countries’ annual war games, Balikatan exercises, takes place in another territory under dispute -- the South China Sea.

