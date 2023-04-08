Tributes
UH School of Travel Industry Management honors Hawaii’s tourism business leaders

Joining us now is Keith Vieira of KV & Associated Hospitality Consulting. He'll be honored at the gala with the Legacy in Tourism Award.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH Manoa’s School of Travel Industry Management works to protect Hawaii’s biggest economic driver -- tourism -- through the education of the next generation of industry professionals.

The school is hosting a fundraiser gala on April 13 to provide scholarships for students and honor several alumni for their work.

Among them -- Keith Vieira of KV & Associated Hospitality Consulting, who will be honored with the Legacy in Tourism Award.

He joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about mentoring the next generation of leaders and overcoming challenges in the tourism industry.

