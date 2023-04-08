UH School of Travel Industry Management honors Hawaii’s tourism business leaders

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH Manoa’s School of Travel Industry Management works to protect Hawaii’s biggest economic driver -- tourism -- through the education of the next generation of industry professionals.

The school is hosting a fundraiser gala on April 13 to provide scholarships for students and honor several alumni for their work.

Among them -- Keith Vieira of KV & Associated Hospitality Consulting, who will be honored with the Legacy in Tourism Award.

He joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about mentoring the next generation of leaders and overcoming challenges in the tourism industry.

