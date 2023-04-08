UH Cancer Center looks to tap tradition to improve native Hawaiian men’s health

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High rates of chronic illnesses and behaviors in Native Hawaiian men put them at a greater risk of death from cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

To combat that, a University of Hawaii Cancer Center project, Ku Ola, is expanding its outreach to kane across the state to promote health and wellness grounded in cultural traditions and practices.

The program is holding kukakuka (discussion sessions) and sharing knowledge of kupuna kane for posterity.

Dr. Kevin Cassel, Community Outreach Director at the UH Cancer Center, and Dr. Palama Lee, Ku Ola project leader and facilitator, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about their efforts.

To participate or help organize discussion sessions, visit kuola.org or call (808) 441-7710.

